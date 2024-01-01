$CALL+ tax & licensing
2006 Nissan Murano
SL
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour N/A
- Interior Colour N/A
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 275,113 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2006 Nissan Murano SL. Its Variable transmission and Gas V6 3.5L/214 engine will keep you going. This Nissan Murano has the following options: Xtronic continuously variable automatic transmission, Variable intermittent windshield flat wipers w/washer, UV-reducing solar glass, Sliding adjustable centre armrest, Retained accessory pwr & battery saver, Remote keyless entry, Reclining front heated bucket seats w/8-way pwr driver seat & pwr lumbar support, seatback pockets, adjustable headrests, Rearview camera, Rear window defroster w/timer, and Rear cargo net & cargo cover. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
403-256-4960