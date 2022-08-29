Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Nissan Murano

316,474 KM

Details Description

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2006 Nissan Murano

2006 Nissan Murano

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Nissan Murano

SE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9042844
  2. 9042844
  3. 9042844
  4. 9042844
  5. 9042844
  6. 9042844
  7. 9042844
  8. 9042844
  9. 9042844
  10. 9042844
  11. 9042844
  12. 9042844
  13. 9042844
  14. 9042844
  15. 9042844
  16. 9042844
  17. 9042844
  18. 9042844
  19. 9042844
  20. 9042844
  21. 9042844
  22. 9042844
  23. 9042844
  24. 9042844
  25. 9042844
  26. 9042844
  27. 9042844
  28. 9042844
  29. 9042844
  30. 9042844
  31. 9042844
  32. 9042844
  33. 9042844
  34. 9042844
Contact Seller

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

316,474KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9042844
  • Stock #: 47787
  • VIN: JN8AZ08W86W517995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 47787
  • Mileage 316,474 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 13.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 47787 - LOT #: 632 - RESERVE PRICE: $2,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2016 Toyota Corolla S
 149,074 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey C...
 105,466 KM
$18,000 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey R/T
 219,133 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory