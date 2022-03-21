Menu
2006 Nissan Sentra

184,522 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

184,522KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8818523
  Stock #: 41530
  VIN: 3N1CB51D16L493286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 41530
  • Mileage 184,522 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JULY 19.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 41530 - LOT #: 618 - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - REBUILT STATUS: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN REBUILT FROM SALVAGE. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

