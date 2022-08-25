Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Pontiac G6

999,999 KM

Details Description

$1,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2006 Pontiac G6

2006 Pontiac G6

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Pontiac G6

GT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8986771
  2. 8986771
  3. 8986771
  4. 8986771
  5. 8986771
  6. 8986771
  7. 8986771
  8. 8986771
  9. 8986771
  10. 8986771
  11. 8986771
  12. 8986771
  13. 8986771
  14. 8986771
  15. 8986771
  16. 8986771
  17. 8986771
  18. 8986771
  19. 8986771
  20. 8986771
  21. 8986771
  22. 8986771
  23. 8986771
  24. 8986771
  25. 8986771
  26. 8986771
  27. 8986771
  28. 8986771
  29. 8986771
  30. 8986771
  31. 8986771
  32. 8986771
  33. 8986771
  34. 8986771
  35. 8986771
  36. 8986771
  37. 8986771
  38. 8986771
  39. 8986771
  40. 8986771
  41. 8986771
  42. 8986771
  43. 8986771
  44. 8986771
  45. 8986771
  46. 8986771
  47. 8986771
  48. 8986771
  49. 8986771
  50. 8986771
Contact Seller

$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

999,999KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8986771
  • Stock #: 47282
  • VIN: 1G2ZH558564222325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 47282
  • Mileage 999,999 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY AUGUST 30.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 47282 - LOT #: 654 - RESERVE PRICE: $1,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - TRUE MILEAGE UNKNOWN: THE ACCURACY OF THIS VEHICLE'S ODOMETER READING CANNOT BE VERIFIED AND THE CURRENT ODOMETER READING IS NOT BELIEVED TO BE CORRECT. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2017 Mirage TRAILER ...
 999,999 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Armada P...
 355,057 KM
$9,000 + tax & lic
2009 Acura MDX
218,186 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory