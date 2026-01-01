Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday January 28.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 16310 <br/>Lot #: 404 <br/>Reserve Price: Unreserved <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. <br/>Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid. <br/>Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration. <br/> * LEFT REAR BRAKE SEIZED * GVWR: 29030KG * * MERCEDES BENZ MBE-900 - 4969 HRS* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2006 Sterling Lt8500

$CALL

+ GST
2006 Sterling Lt8500

T/A

13498298

2006 Sterling Lt8500

T/A

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ GST

Used
CALL
VIN 2FZHAWDJ66AW16257

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

$CALL

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2006 Sterling Lt8500