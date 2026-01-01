$CALL+ GST
2006 Sterling Lt8500
T/A
2006 Sterling Lt8500
T/A
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$CALL
+ GST
Used
CALL
VIN 2FZHAWDJ66AW16257
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday January 28.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 16310
Lot #: 404
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
* LEFT REAR BRAKE SEIZED * GVWR: 29030KG * * MERCEDES BENZ MBE-900 - 4969 HRS*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
