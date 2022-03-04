Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Subaru Impreza

311,216 KM

Details Description

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2006 Subaru Impreza

2006 Subaru Impreza

WRX

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Subaru Impreza

WRX

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8564837
  2. 8564837
  3. 8564837
  4. 8564837
  5. 8564837
  6. 8564837
  7. 8564837
  8. 8564837
  9. 8564837
  10. 8564837
  11. 8564837
  12. 8564837
  13. 8564837
  14. 8564837
  15. 8564837
  16. 8564837
  17. 8564837
  18. 8564837
  19. 8564837
  20. 8564837
  21. 8564837
  22. 8564837
  23. 8564837
  24. 8564837
  25. 8564837
  26. 8564837
  27. 8564837
  28. 8564837
  29. 8564837
  30. 8564837
  31. 8564837
Contact Seller

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

311,216KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8564837
  • Stock #: 36771
  • VIN: JF1GD796X6G512664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 36771
  • Mileage 311,216 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MAY 17.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 36771 - LOT #: 584 - RESERVE PRICE: $5,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - ODOMETER DECLARATION: NON-SPECIFIC ODOMETER DECLARATION. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2014 Kia Rondo EX
 161,629 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SXT
 71,064 KM
$24,000 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 123,422 KM
$12,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory