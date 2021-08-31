2006 Suzuki Boulevard

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,688 + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 5 2 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7737618

7737618 VIN: JS1VS55A462108742

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Cruiser / Chopper

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 2-cylinder

Passengers 2

Mileage 31,526 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Safety Security System Seating Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.