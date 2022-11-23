$11,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
587-432-3333
2006 Suzuki GSXR1000
1000CC | $0 DOWN, EVERYONE APPROVED!
Location
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4
587-432-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9437436
- Stock #: GTP2181
- VIN: JS1GT76A462102181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sport Bike
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 28,386 KM
Vehicle Description
***ENGINE BORED TO 1300CC WITH A 6" STRETCH***
Trying to go fast? Looking for something that will push beyond the limits? Well, you found the right bike. This bad boy is loaded with all the right things to keep you "Entertained". For starters, the engine is bored out to 1300cc. Not enough? Well you can easily hit the switch to active the nitrous for an extra 'shot'. The bike is stretched by 6" for traction, this bike hooks up pretty darn good. This bike is loaded with tons of modifications, almost too much to list; So much that I recommend getting life insurance with the bike.
For the experienced rider. Message me today to check out our huge bike collection.
Worried about winter storage? Don't worry, we got you! Ask me how.
Warranty options available.
Financing available.
Carfax available.
$75-220* Bi-Weekly O.A.C, $0 Down payment Possible, Fast Approvals, Everyone Approved
****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $500!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 587-432-3333 FOR MORE DETAILS!!
Once we do a personal credit check then we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.
Similar to Aprilia, BMW, Ducati, Honda, Kawasaki, Polaris, KTM, Vulcan, Suzuki, Yamaha 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.