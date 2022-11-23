Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Suzuki GSXR1000

28,386 KM

Details Description Features

$11,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports South

587-432-3333

Contact Seller
2006 Suzuki GSXR1000

2006 Suzuki GSXR1000

1000CC | $0 DOWN, EVERYONE APPROVED!

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Suzuki GSXR1000

1000CC | $0 DOWN, EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

587-432-3333

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

28,386KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9437436
  • Stock #: GTP2181
  • VIN: JS1GT76A462102181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 28,386 KM

Vehicle Description

***ENGINE BORED TO 1300CC WITH A 6" STRETCH***

 

Trying to go fast? Looking for something that will push beyond the limits? Well, you found the right bike. This bad boy is loaded with all the right things to keep you "Entertained".  For starters, the engine is bored out to 1300cc. Not enough? Well you can easily hit the switch to active the nitrous for an extra 'shot'. The bike is stretched by 6" for traction, this bike hooks up pretty darn good.  This bike is loaded with tons of modifications, almost too much to list; So much that I recommend getting life insurance with the bike.

For the experienced rider. Message me today to check out our huge bike collection.

Worried about winter storage? Don't worry, we got you! Ask me how.

Warranty options available.

Financing available.

Carfax available.

$75-220* Bi-Weekly O.A.C, $0 Down payment Possible, Fast Approvals, Everyone Approved

 

****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $500!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 587-432-3333 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

 

 

Once we do a personal credit check then we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. 

 

Similar to Aprilia, BMW, Ducati, Honda, Kawasaki, Polaris, KTM,  Vulcan, Suzuki, Yamaha 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022

Vehicle Features

Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Proximity Key
Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GT Motor Sports South

2017 Ducati SuperSpo...
 2,645 KM
$18,988 + tax & lic
2014 Ducati 899 Pani...
 17,544 KM
$16,988 + tax & lic
2018 Acura ILX Premi...
 38,928 KM
$32,988 + tax & lic

Email GT Motor Sports South

GT Motor Sports South

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

Call Dealer

587-432-XXXX

(click to show)

587-432-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory