2006 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 22151A
- Mileage 142,581 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 142,581 Miles! This Toyota Corolla boasts a Gas I4 1.8L/108 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warnings for low engine oil, low fuel, low washer fluid, door ajar & seatbelt for driver/front passenger seat, tire pressure monitoring system, Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering.*This Toyota Corolla Comes Equipped with These Options *Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tinted glass, Stainless steel exhaust system, Simulated woodgrain trim, Side window defoggers, Reclining front bucket seats w/driver seat vertical adjust, vertically-adjustable headrests, Rear seat vertically-adjustable headrests, Rear seat heater ducts, Pwr windows w/driver-side auto down, Pwr door locks w/keyless entry & key lockout protection.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc. located at 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
