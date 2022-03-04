Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Toyota Corolla

142,581 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Corolla

2006 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

142,581KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8590595
  • Stock #: 22151A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22151A
  • Mileage 142,581 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 142,581 Miles! This Toyota Corolla boasts a Gas I4 1.8L/108 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warnings for low engine oil, low fuel, low washer fluid, door ajar & seatbelt for driver/front passenger seat, tire pressure monitoring system, Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering.*This Toyota Corolla Comes Equipped with These Options *Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tinted glass, Stainless steel exhaust system, Simulated woodgrain trim, Side window defoggers, Reclining front bucket seats w/driver seat vertical adjust, vertically-adjustable headrests, Rear seat vertically-adjustable headrests, Rear seat heater ducts, Pwr windows w/driver-side auto down, Pwr door locks w/keyless entry & key lockout protection.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc. located at 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

2019 GMC Terrain Den...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE
 330,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Trave...
 0 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory