OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 22.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 40395 <br/>Lot #: 454X <br/>Reserve Price: Unreserved <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/>Odometer in Miles: This vehicles odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers. <br/>Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage. <br/>Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid. <br/> *TOW RECOMMENDED - WEAK BRAKES* *SPEEDO IN MILES* <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2006 Toyota Sienna

208,631 KM

2006 Toyota Sienna

LE

2006 Toyota Sienna

LE

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

Used
208,631KM
VIN 5TDZA23C46S515305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 40395
  • Mileage 208,631 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Toyota Sienna