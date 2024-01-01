Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday October 16.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 39085 <br/>Lot #: NOTSET7 <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Dealership Trade-In: Unit was traded in and is being sold on behalf of a franchise dealership. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2006 Toyota TACOMA SRS

400,083 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Toyota TACOMA SRS

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota TACOMA SRS

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11789754
  2. 11789754
  3. 11789754
  4. 11789754
  5. 11789754
  6. 11789754
  7. 11789754
  8. 11789754
  9. 11789754
  10. 11789754
  11. 11789754
  12. 11789754
  13. 11789754
  14. 11789754
  15. 11789754
  16. 11789754
  17. 11789754
  18. 11789754
  19. 11789754
  20. 11789754
  21. 11789754
  22. 11789754
  23. 11789754
  24. 11789754
  25. 11789754
  26. 11789754
  27. 11789754
  28. 11789754
  29. 11789754
  30. 11789754
  31. 11789754
  32. 11789754
  33. 11789754
  34. 11789754
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
400,083KM
VIN 5TEUU42N16Z153923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 39085
  • Mileage 400,083 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday October 16.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 39085
Lot #: NOTSET7
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Dealership Trade-In: Unit was traded in and is being sold on behalf of a franchise dealership.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2023 Cadillac Escalade Sport for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Cadillac Escalade Sport 34,715 KM $99,000 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Forte EX for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Kia Forte EX 86,251 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Tundra TRD Sport for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Toyota Tundra TRD Sport 127,595 KM $37,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota TACOMA SRS