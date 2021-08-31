2006 Volkswagen Jetta

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8064475

8064475 Stock #: A15808

A15808 VIN: 3VWNJ71K86M682690

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # A15808

Mileage 265,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Additional Features Monotone Paint Application Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC Direct Fuel Injection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.