2006 Volkswagen Jetta Wagon

231,003 KM

Details Description Features

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

TDI

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

231,003KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6368756
  • Stock #: 0113
  • VIN: WVWSR61JX6W000828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 231,003 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 1.9L FWD 4cyl.

231,003 KM

$2000.00
Stock # 0113
Rebuilt Status 

Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax :https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=2Dy%2FplVf77IcYhk6dht2szcRZwi65E8U
Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details
(403) 612-8289
(403) 248-4881

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

