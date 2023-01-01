2006 Volvo S40

$3,000 + taxes & licensing 1 6 1 , 3 9 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9571444

9571444 Stock #: 59323

59323 VIN: YV1MS390362204735

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 59323

Mileage 161,399 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.