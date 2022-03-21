Menu
2006 Volvo XC90

214,845 KM

$5,500

$5,500

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5dr 2.5L Turbo AWD 7 seat

5dr 2.5L Turbo AWD 7 seat

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

214,845KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8691227
  • Stock #: 0316
  • VIN: YV4CZ592261232457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 214,845 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 VOLVO XC 90 2.5L TURBO 5cyl. AWD214,845 KM$5500.00+gstStock # 0316ACTIVE STATUS TWO KEY FOBSFEATURES : DVD ENTERTAINMENT, SUNROOF, TRAILER HITCH, TOW PACKAGE, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, TINTED GLASS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=giZC%2fVs%2bqegvvFHn3xI7po12vGZpZJEAWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook (403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Turbocharged
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

