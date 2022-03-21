$5,500+ tax & licensing
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
403-248-4881
2006 Volvo XC90
5dr 2.5L Turbo AWD 7 seat
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
214,845KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: 0316
- VIN: YV4CZ592261232457
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 214,845 KM
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Turbocharged
Sun/Moonroof
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3