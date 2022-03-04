2007 Buick Allure

$1,950 + taxes & licensing 2 6 7 , 1 1 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8429664

8429664 Stock #: 34407

34407 VIN: 2G4WJ582271202729

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 34407

Mileage 267,110 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.