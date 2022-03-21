Menu
2007 Buick Rendezvous

164,395 KM

Details Features

$7,988

+ tax & licensing
$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

CXL

CXL

Location

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

164,395KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8787617
  • Stock #: 509139
  • VIN: 3G5DA03L17S509139

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 164,395 KM

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 3.5L V6 SFI (196 hp [146.1 kW] @ 5200 rpm 215 lb.ft. [290.2 N-m] @4000 rpm) (STD),Traction Control,Front Wheel Drive,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Aluminum Wheels,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Fog Lamps,Automatic ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

