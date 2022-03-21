$7,988+ tax & licensing
$7,988
+ taxes & licensing
2007 Buick Rendezvous
CXL
Location
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
$7,988
+ taxes & licensing
164,395KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8787617
- Stock #: 509139
- VIN: 3G5DA03L17S509139
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 164,395 KM
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 3.5L V6 SFI (196 hp [146.1 kW] @ 5200 rpm 215 lb.ft. [290.2 N-m] @4000 rpm) (STD),Traction Control,Front Wheel Drive,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Aluminum Wheels,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Fog Lamps,Automatic ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
