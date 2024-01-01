Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 52110
Lot #: 868
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
*TWO NEW BRAKE ROTORS IN UNOPENED BOXES, AND A SET OF NEW BRAKE PADS*
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.

2007 Cadillac DTS

203,790 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2007 Cadillac DTS

12046201

2007 Cadillac DTS

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
203,790KM
VIN 1G6KD57Y37U157811

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 52110
  • Mileage 203,790 KM

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2007 Cadillac DTS