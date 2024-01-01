Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 14.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 30086 <br/>Lot #: S007R <br/>Reserve Price: $3,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/> * SUSPENSION REQUIES REPAIR * TRANSMISSION REQUIRES REPAIR - NO HIGH GEAR * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2007 CAN AM OUTLANDER

98 KM

Details Description

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 CAN AM OUTLANDER

500 EFI

Watch This Vehicle

2007 CAN AM OUTLANDER

500 EFI

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11688091
  2. 11688091
  3. 11688091
  4. 11688091
  5. 11688091
  6. 11688091
  7. 11688091
  8. 11688091
  9. 11688091
  10. 11688091
  11. 11688091
  12. 11688091
  13. 11688091
  14. 11688091
  15. 11688091
  16. 11688091
  17. 11688091
  18. 11688091
  19. 11688091
  20. 11688091
  21. 11688091
  22. 11688091
  23. 11688091
  24. 11688091
  25. 11688091
Contact Seller

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98KM
VIN 2BVEKHK147V000328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 98 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 14.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 30086
Lot #: S007R
Reserve Price: $3,000
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* SUSPENSION REQUIES REPAIR * TRANSMISSION REQUIRES REPAIR - NO HIGH GEAR *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2019 Nissan Versa Note for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Nissan Versa Note 98,486 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW X3 for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 BMW X3 95,646 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Passat HIGHLINE for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Volkswagen Passat HIGHLINE 106,528 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2007 CAN AM OUTLANDER