OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday June 25.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION 
Stock #: 77160 
Lot #: 352 
Reserve Price: Unreserved 
CarProof Report: Not Available 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle. 
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid. 
 * ENCLOSED CAB * 124 INCH BUCKET * 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2007 CAT 972H

17,571 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
2007 CAT 972H

12658356

2007 CAT 972H

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ GST

Used
17,571KM
VIN CAT09972HVA7D0054

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Yellow
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Mileage 17,571 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday June 25.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 77160
Lot #: 352
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
* ENCLOSED CAB * 124 INCH BUCKET *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2007 CAT 972H