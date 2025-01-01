$CALL+ GST
2007 CAT 972H
2007 CAT 972H
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$CALL
+ GST
Used
17,571KM
VIN CAT09972HVA7D0054
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 17,571 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday June 25.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 77160
Lot #: 352
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
* ENCLOSED CAB * 124 INCH BUCKET *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
2007 CAT 972H