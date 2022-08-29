2007 Chevrolet Impala

$1,450 + taxes & licensing 2 6 4 , 6 3 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9210136

9210136 Stock #: 50957

50957 VIN: 2G1WB58KX79404245

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 50957

Mileage 264,632 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.