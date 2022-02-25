Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Chevrolet Suburban

192,594 KM

Details Description

$12,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2007 Chevrolet Suburban

2007 Chevrolet Suburban

2500 LS

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Chevrolet Suburban

2500 LS

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8424126
  2. 8424126
  3. 8424126
  4. 8424126
  5. 8424126
  6. 8424126
  7. 8424126
  8. 8424126
  9. 8424126
  10. 8424126
  11. 8424126
  12. 8424126
  13. 8424126
  14. 8424126
  15. 8424126
  16. 8424126
  17. 8424126
  18. 8424126
  19. 8424126
  20. 8424126
  21. 8424126
  22. 8424126
  23. 8424126
  24. 8424126
  25. 8424126
  26. 8424126
  27. 8424126
  28. 8424126
  29. 8424126
  30. 8424126
  31. 8424126
  32. 8424126
  33. 8424126
  34. 8424126
Contact Seller

$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

192,594KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8424126
  • Stock #: 34338
  • VIN: 3GNGK26K77G269137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34338
  • Mileage 192,594 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY APRIL 12.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 34338 - LOT #: 613 - RESERVE PRICE: $12,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - OUT OF PROVINCE - BC: THIS VEHICLE HAS NOT PREVIOUSLY BEEN REGISTERED IN ALBERTA. THE PURCHASER MUST HAVE THE VEHICLE UNDERGO AND PASS AN OUT OF PROVINCE INSPECTION BEFORE IT CAN BE REGISTERED IN ALBERTA. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2018 Mazda CX-5 GT
 73,470 KM
$32,000 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-9 GS-L
 81,709 KM
$33,000 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT
 52,694 KM
$32,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory