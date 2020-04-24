2007 Chevrolet Tahoe

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Tow Hitch

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats

Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bench Seat

2nd Row Reclining Bucket Seats

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

CD Changer

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

Rear Seat Audio Controls Exterior Luggage Rack

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance

Running Boards/Side Steps Suspension Air Suspension Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Comfort Climate Control

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Adjustable Pedals

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

3.73 Axle Ratio

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Conventional Spare Tire

4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD & TOW/HAUL MODE (STD)

Requires Subscription

RECLINING FULL-FEATURE FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: leather appointed seat trim adjustable head restraints 12-way pwr driver & passenger seats w/pwr lumbar heated seat cushions & seatbacks 2-position driver-side memory floor console rear storage poc...

VINYL 3RD ROW 3-PASSENGER REMOVABLE 50/50 SPLIT-BENCH SEAT

PWR TILT/SLIDING SUNROOF -inc: express open/close wind deflector

CUSTOM LEATHER APPOINTED SEAT TRIM (STD)

NAVIGATION RADIO W/VOICE RECOGNITION REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: AM/FM stereo w/MP3 compatible CD/DVD player seek-scan digital clock auto-tone control speed-compensated volume TheftLock radio data system (RDS) auxiliary input jack DV...

5.3L SFI V8 VORTEC 5300 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE -inc: Active Fuel Management (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.