2007 Chevrolet Tahoe

LTZ

2007 Chevrolet Tahoe

LTZ

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 179,112KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4931847
  • Stock #: 39439A
  • VIN: 1GNFK13057J319766
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Interior Colour
Ebony
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8

4WD 4dr LTZ, 4-Speed Hydra-Matic 4L60-E Automatic w/OD, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/327

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • 2nd Row Reclining Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • 3.73 Axle Ratio
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD & TOW/HAUL MODE (STD)
  • Requires Subscription
  • RECLINING FULL-FEATURE FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: leather appointed seat trim adjustable head restraints 12-way pwr driver & passenger seats w/pwr lumbar heated seat cushions & seatbacks 2-position driver-side memory floor console rear storage poc...
  • VINYL 3RD ROW 3-PASSENGER REMOVABLE 50/50 SPLIT-BENCH SEAT
  • PWR TILT/SLIDING SUNROOF -inc: express open/close wind deflector
  • CUSTOM LEATHER APPOINTED SEAT TRIM (STD)
  • NAVIGATION RADIO W/VOICE RECOGNITION REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: AM/FM stereo w/MP3 compatible CD/DVD player seek-scan digital clock auto-tone control speed-compensated volume TheftLock radio data system (RDS) auxiliary input jack DV...
  • 5.3L SFI V8 VORTEC 5300 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE -inc: Active Fuel Management (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

