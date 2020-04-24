2007 Chevrolet Tahoe

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Liftgate
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Tow Hitch
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Remote Engine Start
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- 3rd Row Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- 2nd Row Reclining Bucket Seats
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- CD Changer
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Rear Seat Audio Controls
- Exterior
-
- Luggage Rack
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Running Boards/Side Steps
- Suspension
-
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- Rear A/C
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Woodgrain Interior Trim
- Additional Features
-
- Adjustable Pedals
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- Power Folding Mirrors
- 3.73 Axle Ratio
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- Conventional Spare Tire
- 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD & TOW/HAUL MODE (STD)
- Requires Subscription
- RECLINING FULL-FEATURE FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: leather appointed seat trim adjustable head restraints 12-way pwr driver & passenger seats w/pwr lumbar heated seat cushions & seatbacks 2-position driver-side memory floor console rear storage poc...
- VINYL 3RD ROW 3-PASSENGER REMOVABLE 50/50 SPLIT-BENCH SEAT
- PWR TILT/SLIDING SUNROOF -inc: express open/close wind deflector
- CUSTOM LEATHER APPOINTED SEAT TRIM (STD)
- NAVIGATION RADIO W/VOICE RECOGNITION REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: AM/FM stereo w/MP3 compatible CD/DVD player seek-scan digital clock auto-tone control speed-compensated volume TheftLock radio data system (RDS) auxiliary input jack DV...
- 5.3L SFI V8 VORTEC 5300 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE -inc: Active Fuel Management (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.