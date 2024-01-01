Menu
2007 CHRYSLER PT CRUISER 2.4L 4cyl. FWD 
209, 318 KM
$2800.00+gst
Stock #0514
FEATURES: POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER DOORS 
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=FxpALMfdzdJpSEiS7SHqiA19i100PMpb
Website: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.ca
Call or get in touch on Facebook
(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM
(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser

209,318 KM

$2,800

+ tax & licensing
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

209,318KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3A4FY48B67T536572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,318 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 CHRYSLER PT CRUISER 2.4L 4cyl. FWD 209, 318 KM$2800.00+gstStock #0514FEATURES: POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER DOORS Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=FxpALMfdzdJpSEiS7SHqiA19i100PMpbWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

