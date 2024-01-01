Menu
<div style=color: #050505; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>2007 CHRYSLER SEBRING 2.7L V6 FWD </span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>283,102 KM</span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><div style=color: #222222;><span style=color: #050505; font-family: arial, sans-serif;>$2300.00+gst</span></div><div style=color: #222222;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif; color: #050505;>Stock #0537</span></div><div style=color: #222222;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif; color: #050505;>Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.</span></div><div style=color: #222222;><div style=color: #050505;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Carfax: </span><span style=color: #222222;>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ne07IAKM%2BgEioICisBgk1X3dk6ga9rtc</span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><span style=text-align: inherit;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Website: <a style=color: #1155cc; href=http://jjautosalescalgary.ca/ target=_blank rel=noopener>jjautosalescalgary.ca</a></span></span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Call or get in touch on Facebook</span><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;><br /></span></div><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm</span></div><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)</span></div></div></div></div></div>

283,102 KM

Details Description Features

4dr Touring

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
283,102KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1C3LC56R67N531454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 283,102 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 CHRYSLER SEBRING 2.7L V6 FWD 283,102 KM$2300.00+gstStock #0537Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ne07IAKM%2BgEioICisBgk1X3dk6ga9rtcWebsite: jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook
(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

2007 Chrysler Sebring 4dr Touring 283,102 KM $2,800 + tax & lic
