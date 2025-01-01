Menu
<p> </p><div style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>2007 DODGE CARAVAN 3.3L V6 FWD </div><div dir=auto style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>167,662 KM</div><div dir=auto style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>$+gst</div><div dir=auto style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Stock #0571</div><div dir=auto style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.</div><div dir=auto style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=n8tx1YHQy%2BuImA9F0jhLW75Z6lHxhrg3&_gl=1*1ghj03o*_gcl_au*MTAwNzQ4MTMwOC4xNzM3MDQ0NzIw</div><div dir=auto style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Website: <span style=margin: 0px; text-align: inherit; padding: 0px; font-family: inherit;><a style=color: #1155cc; cursor: pointer; text-decoration-line: none; list-style: none; margin: 0px; text-align: inherit; border-style: none; padding: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; outline: none; font-weight: 600; background-color: transparent; display: inline; font-family: inherit; role=link href=http://jjautosalescalgary.ca/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR2AS1bv0tCQQ7ERKMsOa97LiqLJuo8ZymdQQ_ip610t4imZHjGg0avu9pA_aem_sAwFhH2S_mboeGvUrUj-iA target=_blank rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer data-saferedirecturl=https://www.google.com/url?q=http://jjautosalescalgary.ca/?fbclid%3DIwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR2AS1bv0tCQQ7ERKMsOa97LiqLJuo8ZymdQQ_ip610t4imZHjGg0avu9pA_aem_sAwFhH2S_mboeGvUrUj-iA&source=gmail&ust=1738191591551000&usg=AOvVaw3vbc6Zhv_aJbmv0wQ3JC4E>jjautosalescalgary.ca</a></span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Call or get in touch on Facebook</div><div dir=auto style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm</div><div dir=auto style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)</div>

2007 Dodge Caravan

167,662 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2007 Dodge Caravan

4dr Wgn

12134844

2007 Dodge Caravan

4dr Wgn

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,662KM
Good Condition
VIN 1D4GP25RX7B198357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0571
  • Mileage 167,662 KM

Vehicle Description

 

2007 DODGE CARAVAN 3.3L V6 FWD 
167,662 KM
$+gst
Stock #0571
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=n8tx1YHQy%2BuImA9F0jhLW75Z6lHxhrg3&_gl=1*1ghj03o*_gcl_au*MTAwNzQ4MTMwOC4xNzM3MDQ0NzIw
Website: jjautosalescalgary.ca
Call or get in touch on Facebook
(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm
(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Privacy Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2007 Dodge Caravan