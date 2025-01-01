$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2007 Dodge Caravan
4dr Wgn
2007 Dodge Caravan
4dr Wgn
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
167,662KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1D4GP25RX7B198357
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 0571
- Mileage 167,662 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2007 DODGE CARAVAN 3.3L V6 FWD 167,662 KM$+gstStock #0571Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=n8tx1YHQy%2BuImA9F0jhLW75Z6lHxhrg3&_gl=1*1ghj03o*_gcl_au*MTAwNzQ4MTMwOC4xNzM3MDQ0NzIwWebsite: jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Privacy Glass
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
2002 Toyota Highlander 4dr V6 4WD 272,515 KM $2,800 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr V6 XLT 189,053 KM $3,800 + tax & lic
Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
Call Dealer
403-248-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
403-248-4881
2007 Dodge Caravan