2007 Dodge Dakota

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 0 2 , 8 7 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8389386

8389386 Stock #: 34020

34020 VIN: 1D7HW22K77S148274

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 34020

Mileage 202,874 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.