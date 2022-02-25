Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Dodge Dakota

202,874 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2007 Dodge Dakota

2007 Dodge Dakota

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Dodge Dakota

ST

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8389386
  2. 8389386
  3. 8389386
  4. 8389386
  5. 8389386
  6. 8389386
  7. 8389386
  8. 8389386
  9. 8389386
  10. 8389386
  11. 8389386
  12. 8389386
  13. 8389386
  14. 8389386
  15. 8389386
  16. 8389386
  17. 8389386
  18. 8389386
  19. 8389386
  20. 8389386
  21. 8389386
  22. 8389386
  23. 8389386
  24. 8389386
  25. 8389386
  26. 8389386
  27. 8389386
  28. 8389386
  29. 8389386
  30. 8389386
  31. 8389386
  32. 8389386
  33. 8389386
  34. 8389386
  35. 8389386
  36. 8389386
  37. 8389386
  38. 8389386
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

202,874KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8389386
  • Stock #: 34020
  • VIN: 1D7HW22K77S148274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34020
  • Mileage 202,874 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY APRIL 2.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 34020 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - MECHANICAL PROBLEMS: THIS VEHICLE HAS NON-SPECIFIC MECHANICAL PROBLEMS. - * ENGINE NOISE / SMOKING * BRAKES REQUIRE REPAIR * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2012 Ford Econoline ...
 199,780 KM
$21,000 + tax & lic
2008 Ford F-350 SD XLT
 314,009 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
2003 Toyota Matrix XRS
 159,574 KM
$3,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory