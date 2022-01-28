Menu
2007 Dodge Ram 2500

360,223 KM

Details Description

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

POWER WAGON

POWER WAGON

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

360,223KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8263548
  • Stock #: 31035
  • VIN: 3D7KS28D47G733038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 31035
  • Mileage 360,223 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MARCH 1.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 31035 - LOT #: 635 - RESERVE PRICE: $9,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ODOMETER DECLARATION: NON-SPECIFIC ODOMETER DECLARATION. - **6 INCH LIFT** **FRONT WINCH** - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2005 Cadillac DeVille
 217,765 KM
$4,000 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE
 191,895 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2014 BMW X3 M PACKAG...
 250,313 KM
$11,800 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

