2007 Ford Edge

$5,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 6 , 5 4 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10229660

10229660 Stock #: 74647

74647 VIN: 2FMDK48C37BB52294

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 74647

Mileage 196,543 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.