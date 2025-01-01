Menu
date 2025-01-01

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday April 29.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 68424 <br/>Lot #: 565 <br/>Reserve Price: $1,950 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> **AFTERMARKET STEREO AND SPEAKERS**LIFT KIT INSTALLED** **BED EXTENSION**TONNEAU COVER INSTALLED**IDLES/RUNS POORLY** <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

246,666 KM

Details Description

$1,950

+ tax & licensing
2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
246,666KM
VIN 1FMEU51K77UB52766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 68424
  • Mileage 246,666 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday April 29.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 68424
Lot #: 565
Reserve Price: $1,950
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
**AFTERMARKET STEREO AND SPEAKERS**LIFT KIT INSTALLED** **BED EXTENSION**TONNEAU COVER INSTALLED**IDLES/RUNS POORLY**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac