2007 FORD F-150 5.4L V8 
215,217 KM
$4000.00+gst
Stock #0547
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JIcXdKJEyTa+nOBZh1XFtn2BMsy5vz/a
Website: jjautosalescalgary.ca
Call or get in touch on Facebook
(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm
(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)

2007 Ford F-150

215,217 KM

Details Description Features

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XL

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XL

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
215,217KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1FTPX14V67FB27509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 215,217 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 FORD F-150 5.4L V8 215,217 KM$4000.00+gstStock #0547Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JIcXdKJEyTa+nOBZh1XFtn2BMsy5vz/aWebsite: jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook
(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

2007 Ford F-150