$4,000+ tax & licensing
2007 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCAB 145" XL
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$4,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
215,217KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1FTPX14V67FB27509
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 215,217 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 FORD F-150 5.4L V8 215,217 KM$4000.00+gstStock #0547Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JIcXdKJEyTa+nOBZh1XFtn2BMsy5vz/aWebsite: jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook
(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
