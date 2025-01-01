Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 27.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 73970 <br/>Lot #: 478 <br/>Reserve Price: $2,900 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> *TOP END TICK* *RADIO DISPLAY INOPERABLE* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2007 Ford F-150

337,520 KM

Details Description

$2,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12566540

2007 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12566540
  2. 12566540
  3. 12566540
  4. 12566540
  5. 12566540
  6. 12566540
  7. 12566540
  8. 12566540
  9. 12566540
  10. 12566540
  11. 12566540
  12. 12566540
  13. 12566540
  14. 12566540
  15. 12566540
  16. 12566540
  17. 12566540
  18. 12566540
  19. 12566540
  20. 12566540
  21. 12566540
  22. 12566540
  23. 12566540
  24. 12566540
  25. 12566540
  26. 12566540
  27. 12566540
  28. 12566540
  29. 12566540
  30. 12566540
  31. 12566540
  32. 12566540
  33. 12566540
  34. 12566540
  35. 12566540
  36. 12566540
  37. 12566540
  38. 12566540
  39. 12566540
  40. 12566540
  41. 12566540
  42. 12566540
  43. 12566540
  44. 12566540
  45. 12566540
  46. 12566540
  47. 12566540
Contact Seller

$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
337,520KM
VIN 1FTPX02537KB00854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 73970
  • Mileage 337,520 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 27.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 73970
Lot #: 478
Reserve Price: $2,900
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
*TOP END TICK* *RADIO DISPLAY INOPERABLE*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2013 OASIS CAR HAULER T/A for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 OASIS CAR HAULER T/A 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT 164,244 KM $5,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Explorer Sport for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Ford Explorer Sport 200,679 KM $8,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2007 Ford F-150