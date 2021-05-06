2007 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,988 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 9 5 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7071847

7071847 Stock #: GT4569

GT4569 VIN: 1FTPX145X7NA29203

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # GT4569

Mileage 147,954 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Convenience Tow Hooks Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.