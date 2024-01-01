Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 8.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 38583 <br/>Lot #: 500 <br/>Reserve Price: $9,950 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/> **DIESEL**SNOW PLOUGH **VEHICLE IMMOBILISER INSTALLED** **EXHAUST MODIFIED - CATALYTIC CONVERTER MISSING** <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2007 Ford F-350

280,654 KM

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
2007 Ford F-350

SD XLT

2007 Ford F-350

SD XLT

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
280,654KM
VIN 1FTWW31P67EA35614

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38583
  • Mileage 280,654 KM

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

2007 Ford F-350