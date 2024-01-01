$9,950+ tax & licensing
2007 Ford F-350
SD XLT
2007 Ford F-350
SD XLT
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
280,654KM
VIN 1FTWW31P67EA35614
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 38583
- Mileage 280,654 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 8.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38583
Lot #: 500
Reserve Price: $9,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Claim History: Claim History.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
**DIESEL**SNOW PLOUGH **VEHICLE IMMOBILISER INSTALLED** **EXHAUST MODIFIED - CATALYTIC CONVERTER MISSING**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
2007 Ford F-350