2007 Ford F-350

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 3 2 , 1 4 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7950629

7950629 Stock #: A15688

A15688 VIN: 1FTWW31P87EB20230

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 332,143 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical 4.10 Axle Ratio Convenience Radio: ETR AM/FM Stereo w/Digital Clock Additional Features Monotone Paint Application Order Code 910A Engine: 6.0L V8 DI Power Stroke HD Cloth/Vinyl Weave Full Bench Seat w/Recline Wheels: 17'' Argent Painted Steel Transmission: 6-Speed Manual w/OD (5.4/6.8L) Tires: LT265/70Rx17E BSW A/S (5) Pirelli

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.