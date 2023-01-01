Menu
2007 Ford Focus

211,890 KM

Details Description Features

$2,700

+ tax & licensing
$2,700

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

4dr Sdn ST

4dr Sdn ST

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$2,700

+ taxes & licensing

211,890KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9639391
  • Stock #: 0373
  • VIN: 1FAFP38Z87W144449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 211,890 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 FORD FOCUS ST 2.3L 4cyl. FWD211,890 KM$2700.00+gstStock # 0373Rebuilt StatusFEATURES : POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=rTYLb39s9QvD5rzvhXAq9SKIYfK%2F3V9FWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

