2007 Ford Focus

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested. $2,700 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 1 , 8 9 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9639391

9639391 Stock #: 0373

0373 VIN: 1FAFP38Z87W144449

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 211,890 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.