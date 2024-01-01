Menu
Stock #: 36013 
Lot #: 594 
Reserve Price: $3,000 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Claim History: Claim History. 
Hail Damage: Hail Damage. 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2007 Ford Fusion

167,665 KM

Details Description

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
2007 Ford Fusion

SE

2007 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,665KM
VIN 3FAHP07ZX7R213296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 36013
  • Mileage 167,665 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 24.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 36013
Lot #: 594
Reserve Price: $3,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-XXXX

403-250-1995

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2007 Ford Fusion