Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 GMC Acadia

239,037 KM

Details Description

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2007 GMC Acadia

2007 GMC Acadia

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2007 GMC Acadia

SLT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9202147
  2. 9202147
  3. 9202147
  4. 9202147
  5. 9202147
  6. 9202147
  7. 9202147
  8. 9202147
  9. 9202147
  10. 9202147
  11. 9202147
  12. 9202147
  13. 9202147
  14. 9202147
  15. 9202147
  16. 9202147
  17. 9202147
  18. 9202147
  19. 9202147
  20. 9202147
  21. 9202147
  22. 9202147
  23. 9202147
  24. 9202147
  25. 9202147
  26. 9202147
  27. 9202147
  28. 9202147
  29. 9202147
  30. 9202147
  31. 9202147
  32. 9202147
  33. 9202147
  34. 9202147
  35. 9202147
  36. 9202147
  37. 9202147
  38. 9202147
  39. 9202147
  40. 9202147
  41. 9202147
  42. 9202147
  43. 9202147
  44. 9202147
  45. 9202147
  46. 9202147
Contact Seller

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

239,037KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9202147
  • Stock #: 50848
  • VIN: 1GKEV23737J172849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 50848
  • Mileage 239,037 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY OCTOBER 25.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 50848 - LOT #: 674 - RESERVE PRICE: $2,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - MECHANICAL PROBLEMS: THIS VEHICLE HAS NON-SPECIFIC MECHANICAL PROBLEMS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2007 GMC Acadia SLT
 239,037 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic
1985 Buick REGAL LIM...
 33,413 KM
$200 + tax & lic
2003 Pontiac Grand P...
 178,117 KM
$1,200 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory