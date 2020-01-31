Menu
2007 Honda Accord

EX

2007 Honda Accord

EX

Location

Polsar Autosales

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-892-6372

$220

+ taxes & licensing

  • 179,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4636899
  • Stock #: PA-16
  • VIN: 1HGCM65527A800569
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

$220 Monthly based on 36 month term O.A.C. with $0 down


Excellent condition and rare Honda Accord V6 - Fully loaded with Leather, Heated/Power Seats, Sunroof, Aux, Cruise Control, Dual A/C, Power locks, Power windows, Power/Heated mirrors, Radio (FM AM, 6CD), Traction control, and much more!


- FINANCING AVAILABLE - (Bad & Good Credit)

- WARRANTY AVAILABLE - (Affordable Programs)

- VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT - Included

- VEHICLE INSPECTION - Included


Polsar Autosales - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, Alberta T2E8L2


Most of our inventory is 10k and UNDER! For more details or to book an appointment please message us any time.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • CD Changer
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Sun/Moonroof

Polsar Autosales

Polsar Autosales

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

