Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Honda Civic

999,999 KM

Details Description

$3,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2007 Honda Civic

2007 Honda Civic

SI

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda Civic

SI

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9088237
  2. 9088237
  3. 9088237
  4. 9088237
  5. 9088237
  6. 9088237
  7. 9088237
  8. 9088237
  9. 9088237
  10. 9088237
  11. 9088237
  12. 9088237
  13. 9088237
  14. 9088237
  15. 9088237
  16. 9088237
  17. 9088237
  18. 9088237
  19. 9088237
  20. 9088237
  21. 9088237
  22. 9088237
  23. 9088237
  24. 9088237
  25. 9088237
  26. 9088237
  27. 9088237
  28. 9088237
  29. 9088237
  30. 9088237
  31. 9088237
  32. 9088237
  33. 9088237
  34. 9088237
  35. 9088237
  36. 9088237
  37. 9088237
  38. 9088237
  39. 9088237
  40. 9088237
  41. 9088237
  42. 9088237
  43. 9088237
  44. 9088237
  45. 9088237
  46. 9088237
Contact Seller

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

999,999KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9088237
  • Stock #: 49280
  • VIN: 2HGFG21517H101275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 49280
  • Mileage 999,999 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 27.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 49280 - LOT #: 657 - RESERVE PRICE: $3,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - TRUE MILEAGE UNKNOWN: THE ACCURACY OF THIS VEHICLE'S ODOMETER READING CANNOT BE VERIFIED AND THE CURRENT ODOMETER READING IS NOT BELIEVED TO BE CORRECT. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2019 Can-Am Outlande...
 874 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 LINHAI LH 300
430 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
1996 Georgie Boy CRU...
 137,777 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory