Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Honda Civic

135,738 KM

Details Description

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2007 Honda Civic

2007 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9275401
  2. 9275401
  3. 9275401
  4. 9275401
  5. 9275401
  6. 9275401
  7. 9275401
  8. 9275401
  9. 9275401
  10. 9275401
  11. 9275401
  12. 9275401
  13. 9275401
  14. 9275401
  15. 9275401
  16. 9275401
  17. 9275401
  18. 9275401
  19. 9275401
  20. 9275401
  21. 9275401
  22. 9275401
  23. 9275401
  24. 9275401
  25. 9275401
  26. 9275401
  27. 9275401
Contact Seller

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

135,738KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9275401
  • Stock #: 52283
  • VIN: 2HGFG11687H010426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 52283
  • Mileage 135,738 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY NOVEMBER 15.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 52283 - LOT #: 546 - RESERVE PRICE: $6,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2015 BMW 3 Series 32...
 166,806 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 King...
 305,447 KM
$14,000 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 2500...
 190,248 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory