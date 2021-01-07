Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Honda CR-V

177,529 KM

Details Description Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
2007 Honda CR-V

2007 Honda CR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

177,529KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6561499
  • Stock #: 0130
  • VIN: 5J6RE48527L803279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,529 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 HONDA CR-V EX 2.4L 4cyl. 4WD

177,529 KM

$ 5500.00+gst

Stock # 0130
Active Status, ONE OWNER!

GOODYEAR NODRIC TIRES

Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.

Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=v8LvaN9OsVTwBNYEUhH%2FccKqAbv2jxJC  

Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details
(403) 612-8289
(403) 248-4881

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2009 Nissan Sentra S...
 140,968 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic
2008 BMW X3 3.0I
 129,098 KM
$8,000 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Caliber SXT
 134,573 KM
$4,000 + tax & lic

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory