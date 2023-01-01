2007 Honda Fit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 3 , 5 0 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10539135

10539135 Stock #: GT542

GT542 VIN: JHMGD38407S805067

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GT542

Mileage 103,503 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.