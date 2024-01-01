Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 52444 <br/>Lot #: 885 <br/>Reserve Price: $2,450 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Odometer in Miles: This vehicles odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers. <br/>Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage. <br/> *EXTRA TIRES* *SPEEDO IN MILES* <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

142,576 KM

Details Description

$2,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
12050674

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12050674
  2. 12050674
  3. 12050674
  4. 12050674
  5. 12050674
  6. 12050674
  7. 12050674
  8. 12050674
  9. 12050674
  10. 12050674
  11. 12050674
  12. 12050674
  13. 12050674
  14. 12050674
  15. 12050674
  16. 12050674
  17. 12050674
  18. 12050674
  19. 12050674
  20. 12050674
  21. 12050674
  22. 12050674
  23. 12050674
  24. 12050674
  25. 12050674
  26. 12050674
  27. 12050674
  28. 12050674
  29. 12050674
  30. 12050674
  31. 12050674
  32. 12050674
  33. 12050674
  34. 12050674
  35. 12050674
  36. 12050674
  37. 12050674
  38. 12050674
  39. 12050674
  40. 12050674
  41. 12050674
  42. 12050674
Contact Seller

$2,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,576KM
VIN 5NMSH73E57H112496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 52444
  • Mileage 142,576 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 52444
Lot #: 885
Reserve Price: $2,450
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Odometer in Miles: This vehicle's odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers.
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
*EXTRA TIRES* *SPEEDO IN MILES*
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2014 Kia Rio for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Kia Rio 270,224 KM $1,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 142,498 KM $4,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Dodge Durango R/T for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Dodge Durango R/T 191,768 KM $23,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,450

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe