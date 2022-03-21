Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

289,703 KM

Details Description

$1,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$1,300

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8792471
  2. 8792471
  3. 8792471
  4. 8792471
  5. 8792471
  6. 8792471
  7. 8792471
  8. 8792471
  9. 8792471
  10. 8792471
  11. 8792471
  12. 8792471
  13. 8792471
  14. 8792471
  15. 8792471
  16. 8792471
  17. 8792471
  18. 8792471
  19. 8792471
  20. 8792471
  21. 8792471
  22. 8792471
  23. 8792471
  24. 8792471
  25. 8792471
  26. 8792471
  27. 8792471
  28. 8792471
  29. 8792471
  30. 8792471
  31. 8792471
  32. 8792471
  33. 8792471
  34. 8792471
  35. 8792471
Contact Seller

$1,300

+ taxes & licensing

289,703KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8792471
  • Stock #: 41056
  • VIN: 5NMSH73E57H052932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 41056
  • Mileage 289,703 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JULY 12.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 41056 - LOT #: 586 - RESERVE PRICE: $1,300 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - REBUILT STATUS: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN REBUILT FROM SALVAGE. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2007 Honda Odyssey EX
 221,019 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Caliber SXT
 90,843 KM
$1,300 + tax & lic
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe
244,914 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory