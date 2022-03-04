Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Hyundai Sonata

203,087 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2007 Hyundai Sonata

2007 Hyundai Sonata

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Hyundai Sonata

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8564828
  2. 8564828
  3. 8564828
  4. 8564828
  5. 8564828
  6. 8564828
  7. 8564828
  8. 8564828
  9. 8564828
  10. 8564828
  11. 8564828
  12. 8564828
  13. 8564828
  14. 8564828
  15. 8564828
  16. 8564828
  17. 8564828
  18. 8564828
  19. 8564828
  20. 8564828
  21. 8564828
  22. 8564828
  23. 8564828
  24. 8564828
  25. 8564828
  26. 8564828
  27. 8564828
  28. 8564828
  29. 8564828
  30. 8564828
  31. 8564828
  32. 8564828
  33. 8564828
  34. 8564828
  35. 8564828
  36. 8564828
  37. 8564828
  38. 8564828
  39. 8564828
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

203,087KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8564828
  • Stock #: 36766
  • VIN: 5NPET46F57H179147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 36766
  • Mileage 203,087 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON FRIDAY JANUARY 20.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 36766 - LOT #: 576 - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2017 RAM 2500 SLT
 196,903 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai GENESIS...
 127,458 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic
2010 Buick LaCrosse ...
 20,528 KM
$8,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory