Check out this 2007 INFINITI FX35 . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.5L/213 engine will keep you going. This INFINITI FX35 has the following options: Warning lights-inc: AWD lock indicator, ABS, airbag, anti-theft, battery charge, brake, cruise control, door ajar, engine check, high-beam, low fuel/oil pressure/washer fluid, rear defroster, seat belt, turn signal, hazard, VDC off, Warning chimes-inc: headlights-on, key-in-ignition, door ajar, Vehicle information system w/7.0 LCD screen-inc: trip computer, outside temp display, audio/HVAC controls, maintenance reminder, Vehicle dynamic control (VDC), Variable intermittent front wipers, Ultraviolet reducing tinted glass, Traction control system (TCS), Tire Pressure Monitor, Steering wheel mounted cruise & audio controls, and Stainless-steel exhaust w/dual chrome finishers.

231,045 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Used
231,045KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour N/A
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 231,045 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2007 INFINITI FX35 . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.5L/213 engine will keep you going. This INFINITI FX35 has the following options: Warning lights-inc: AWD lock indicator, ABS, airbag, anti-theft, battery charge, brake, cruise control, door ajar, engine check, high-beam, low fuel/oil pressure/washer fluid, rear defroster, seat belt, turn signal, hazard, VDC off, Warning chimes-inc: headlights-on, key-in-ignition, door ajar, Vehicle information system w/7.0" LCD screen-inc: trip computer, outside temp display, audio/HVAC controls, maintenance reminder, Vehicle dynamic control (VDC), Variable intermittent front wipers, Ultraviolet reducing tinted glass, Traction control system (TCS), Tire Pressure Monitor, Steering wheel mounted cruise & audio controls, and Stainless-steel exhaust w/dual chrome finishers. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

