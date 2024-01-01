$CALL+ tax & licensing
2007 Infiniti FX35
2007 Infiniti FX35
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour N/A
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 231,045 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2007 INFINITI FX35 . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.5L/213 engine will keep you going. This INFINITI FX35 has the following options: Warning lights-inc: AWD lock indicator, ABS, airbag, anti-theft, battery charge, brake, cruise control, door ajar, engine check, high-beam, low fuel/oil pressure/washer fluid, rear defroster, seat belt, turn signal, hazard, VDC off, Warning chimes-inc: headlights-on, key-in-ignition, door ajar, Vehicle information system w/7.0" LCD screen-inc: trip computer, outside temp display, audio/HVAC controls, maintenance reminder, Vehicle dynamic control (VDC), Variable intermittent front wipers, Ultraviolet reducing tinted glass, Traction control system (TCS), Tire Pressure Monitor, Steering wheel mounted cruise & audio controls, and Stainless-steel exhaust w/dual chrome finishers. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
