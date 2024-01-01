Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 22.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 40914 <br/>Lot #: 453X <br/>Reserve Price: Unreserved <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/>Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid. <br/> *RUNS ROUGH ON START UP* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2007 Jeep Compass

371,249 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Jeep Compass

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Jeep Compass

Sport

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11826260
  2. 11826260
  3. 11826260
  4. 11826260
  5. 11826260
  6. 11826260
  7. 11826260
  8. 11826260
  9. 11826260
  10. 11826260
  11. 11826260
  12. 11826260
  13. 11826260
  14. 11826260
  15. 11826260
  16. 11826260
  17. 11826260
  18. 11826260
  19. 11826260
  20. 11826260
  21. 11826260
  22. 11826260
  23. 11826260
  24. 11826260
  25. 11826260
  26. 11826260
  27. 11826260
  28. 11826260
  29. 11826260
  30. 11826260
  31. 11826260
  32. 11826260
  33. 11826260
  34. 11826260
  35. 11826260
  36. 11826260
  37. 11826260
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
371,249KM
VIN 1J8FT47W67D206020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 40914
  • Mileage 371,249 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 22.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 40914
Lot #: 453X
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
*RUNS ROUGH ON START UP*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2005 Nissan Xterra SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2005 Nissan Xterra SE 0 $3,500 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Seltos EX for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Kia Seltos EX 47,534 KM $25,000 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Ford Fusion SE 315,439 KM $1,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2007 Jeep Compass