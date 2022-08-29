$8,988+ tax & licensing
2007 Jeep Patriot
Sport POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL
204,982KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9284956
- Stock #: 412869
- VIN: 1J8FF28WX7D412869
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 204,982 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 JEEP PATRIOT 4WD WITH 204,892 KMS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control,Stability Control,Four Wheel Drive,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Steel Wheels,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Vinyl Seat...
