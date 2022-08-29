Menu
2007 Jeep Patriot

204,982 KM

$8,988

+ tax & licensing
$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

2007 Jeep Patriot

2007 Jeep Patriot

Sport POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL

2007 Jeep Patriot

Sport POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

204,982KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9284956
  • Stock #: 412869
  • VIN: 1J8FF28WX7D412869

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 204,982 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 JEEP PATRIOT 4WD WITH 204,892 KMS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control,Stability Control,Four Wheel Drive,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Steel Wheels,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Vinyl Seat...

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

