2007 Jeep Patriot

$8,988 + taxes & licensing 2 0 4 , 9 8 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9284956

9284956 Stock #: 412869

412869 VIN: 1J8FF28WX7D412869

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Mileage 204,982 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Traction Control,Stability Control,Four Wheel Drive,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Steel Wheels,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Vinyl Seat...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.