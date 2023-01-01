2007 Jeep Wrangler

$9,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 1 , 6 1 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10125849

10125849 Stock #: 72070

72070 VIN: 1J4GA39157L204370

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 72070

Mileage 251,612 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.